Canada Soccer recently added 50 clubs to its National Youth Club Licensing Program from Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, with Quebec leading the pack in the number of clubs obtaining their license. The three types of licenses issued are at the National, Provincial and Regional levels. “Canada Soccer’s Youth Club Licensing Program is an ambitious standards-based classification program implemented to drive club development in Canadian soccer,” said Dr. Nick Bontis, Canada Soccer President. “The admission of Quebec-based clubs, including seven organizations at the National Youth Club Licence level ensures the program’s safe sport and inclusivity pillars are embedded in the fabric of clubs and academies across the country and that participants are in developmentally appropriate training environments from coast-to-coast.” Numerous local clubs have made the grade for the program. At the National Youth Club level, Quebec had seven clubs, including CS Pierrefonds and Laval’s CS Monteuil. The Level II Provincial licensed clubs included C.S.R.D.P., CS Dollard, Laval’s Étoiles de L'Est, CS LaSalle, CS Mont-Royal Outremont, CS St.Laurent, FC Trois Lac and Lakeshore Soccer. Level III Regional licenses went to Pointe Claire, NDG, St Lazare-Hudson, Lachine, Anjou and Laval’s Fabrose, Chomedey and Delta clubs.
This new format is designed to guide member organizations throughout the country toward best principles for organizational development both on and off the field. Member organizations play an essential role in the development of players, coaches, and officials and provide both the daily playing environment and primary contact for participants. By raising the standards of member organizations, both the daily playing environment and participant experience are enhanced; thereby improving the overall soccer experience.
Canada Soccer’s Club Licensing Program was launched in 2017 with the Canada Soccer Professional Club Licence. Canada Soccer announced the expansion of the program to youth soccer in 2018 in collaboration with its Provincial and Territorial Member Associations and incorporating international best practices.
To date, 163 Member Organizations from across nine Member Associations including 50 National Youth Club Licences holders in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia have been granted licences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.