Long Track Speed Skating

Olympic Qualification Status
Results from the four ISU World Cup stops in November and December will determine the Special Olympic Qualification Classifications, which will then be used to decide the number of entries per country per event at Beijing 2022.
Team Canada Athletes to Watch
Canadian skaters won nine medals at the 2020 World Single Distances Championships followed by five more in 2021.
Ivanie Blondin was also a double medallist at the 2021 Worlds, including a mass start silver for her fifth career world medal in the event. She had won her second world title in 2020. Blondin teamed with Valérie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann to win team pursuit silver in 2021 after a bronze in 2020. Weidemann placed fourth in the 5000m and fifth in the 3000m at the 2021 Worlds.
Canada also claimed silver in the men’s team pursuit in 2021 thanks to the efforts of Jordan Belchos, Ted-Jan Bloemen and Connor Howe.
Bloemen memorably won 10,000m gold and 5000m silver at PyeongChang 2018, which he followed up with 5000m gold and 10,000m silver at the 2020 World Single Distances Championships. At those worlds, he shared the podium with teammate Graeme Fish, who set the world record in winning 10,000m gold and added a 5000m bronze. Canada put two men on the podium in the mass start at the 2020 Worlds, with Belchos taking silver and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu capturing bronze.
