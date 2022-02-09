The Quebec Foundation for Athlete Excellence (QFAE) and the Georges St. Pierre Foundation (FGSP) has renewed their collaboration to highlight the efforts of seven emerging student-athletes and reward each of them with a $2,000 scholarship. “The Quebec Foundation for Athlete Excellence is grateful to once again have the opportunity to partner with Georges St. Pierre, a man with a big heart,” Martin Lavigne, President of the QFAE said. “The support it offers to these young student-athletes goes beyond the simple financial aspect. His interest in their stories is genuine, confirming the authenticity of the world-famous fighter.”
This is the ninth edition of the GSP Foundation Sponsorship Program. It annually supports student-athletes practicing a sport that Georges St-Pierre included in his preparation: boxing, fencing, artistic gymnastics, judo, karate, wrestling and taekwondo. “Once again this year, my Foundation’s Scholarship Program is taking on its full meaning as its scholarship recipients have been particularly affected by the health restrictions linked to the pandemic,” Georges St. Pierre said. “ More than ever, it is essential that young people pursue their studies in order to properly prepare for their eventual transition from sport to work. It is truly gratifying to support them in these difficult times, to discover their stories, their journeys, and to simply be there for them.”
Among the recipients were LaSalle’s Artur Bespalyi, who was presented with his second QFAE bursary and Dollard’s Maddison Hajjar, a first time QFAE bursary recipient.
The 18 year-old Bespalyi’s discipline is taekwondo in the 63kg division and he is ranked first in the province in that weight class. His bursary of $2,000 was for academic and athletic success.
He was the gold medalist in the first provincial selection in October 2021 and bronze in the second, in November of the same year. Bespalyi is currently refining new techniques and is taking aim at the national title and a qualification for the worlds in the short term. Down the line he wants to rank in the international top 20 and compete in the Olympic Games.A student of accounting and management techniques at Cégep André-Laurendeau Bespalyi leaves the door open as to his future profession, but wishes to combine it with a coaching career.
Hajjar, an artistic gymnast, was presented her bursary for academic excellence. The 14 year-old was fifth in floor exercise, eighth in uneven bars and tenth in all-around for juniors at the Canadian Championships, which were presented in virtual mode in May 2021. On the second day of those virtual Canadian championships Hajjar finished fourth on floor and beam. She is very powerful in her arms and is perfecting her mental preparation in order to better manage stress and disappointments. In the short term, Hajjar wants to earn a spot on the Canadian team, with the Olympics being her ultimate goal. The sport-études student at l’École des Sources, now in secondary III, maintained an average of 86 percent in secondary II. Physiotherapy and photography are two areas that interest the gymnast as possible career choices
