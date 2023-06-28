The Montreal Canadiens and the Aléo Foundation recently awarded bursaries to 27 young elite hockey players from across the province who distinguished themselves during the last year, for a total of $54,000.
The Montreal Canadiens Bursary Program supports the best up-and-coming hockey players at the 16th edition of the initiative and done in partnership with Hockey Québec, the Quebec U18 AAA Hockey Development League (LHM18AAAQ) and Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ). “The Montreal Canadiens organization is proud to partner with the Aléo Foundation,” Geneviève Paquette, Vice President of Community Engagement for the Montreal Canadiens said. “Our involvement reflects the importance we place on recognizing the perseverance and achievements of the next generation of female and male hockey players. We hope that the support we provide to these athletes who excel in the elite level of our sport will enable them to fulfill their ambitions and achieve their dreams.”
The 27 bursary recipients, who range in age from 15 to 17 years old, were selected based on their athletic and academic achievements. To encourage student-athletes to prepare for a post-sports career, one of the main eligibility criteria is the pursuit of education.
Lac St. Louis was represented as Pointe Claire’s Clara-Mai Van Houtte-Cachero, William Lacelle of Baie d’Urfe and Olivier Groulx from Saint Lazare were presented bursary cheques of $2,000 each.
Van Houtte-Cachero who plays defence with the Lac St-Louis Warriors was a member of the fourth place Team Quebec from the Canada Games in Prince Edward Island last February. The 17 year-old rearguard was named the best defensive player in the LHEQ U18 AAA category and has committed to play with John Abbott this coming season. The St. Thomas graduate plans to study criminology and plans to join the RCMP in the future.
The 15 year-old Lacelle had18 wins, 4 losses, 6 shutouts and a league-best .947 save percentage in 24 regular season games between the pipes for the Lac St. Louis Lions. That campaign earned Lacelle the Player of the Year trophy, Martin Brodeur (best goals against average) and Ken Dryden (best prospect among goaltenders) trophies and was chosen as a first team all stars. Lacelle was tapped in the first round of the QMJHL draft going 10th overall to the Rimouski Océanic. A secondary III student in the elite sport and art program of Collège Sainte-Anne, Lacelle loves science and plans to work in architecture one day.
Groulx, who plays forward for the Chateauguay Grenadiers was also a bronze medalist withTeam Quebec in Prince Edward Island. The 15 year-old was a second round pick, 22nd overall, by the Shawinigan Cataractes in the QMJHL draft. Groulx studied in secondary IV in the
Sport-études program at Louis-Philippe-Paré high school. He wants to make his way in the Q and plans to study to become a physiotherapist.
