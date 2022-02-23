Several local soccer players are advancing their careers with signings at the professional level and a chance to compete in a Team Canada kit on the international stage.
Marika Guay is moving up the ranks as she has signed on with FC Metz in French D2 women’s soccer. Last year Guay, as a member of the University of Santa Clara, won the NCAA Division 1 Championship title. In 2017, she won the gold medal at the Canada Games with Team Québec and was selected to the all-star team. A member of CNHP Sport-Études program for Team Quebec she started with the Chateauguay Soccer Association, then played for Saint-Lambert, Lakeshore and the Laval A’s.
Marie Yasmine Alidou will earn her first Cap with the women’s National team presently underway in England. She played the majority of her soccer starting at the age of seven to 18 with St. Hubert and also had stints with St. Leonard, Lanaudiere Sud and Varennes-St. Amable. Alidou was also a product of the CNHP Sports-Etudes program. In 2017, she signed her first pro contract with the Marseilles Olympics and afterwards moved on to Linkoping in Sweden, SC Huelva in Spain, Klepp in Norway and now is wearing the SK Sturm Graz jersey in Austria.
Canada Soccer has revealed the roster for the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship, which will qualify the region’s four participants for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022. The 20-player Canadian team, led by coach Cindy Tye, will take part in the tournament to be held in the Dominican Republic starting Friday, February 25 and runs until March 12. On the roster is a trio of Quebec players ready to help Team Canada advance. All three are former Sport-Études CNHP Team Quebec members. Vivianne Bessette has played with the NDGSA, Lakeshore Soccer Club and Pierrefonds Soccer Association. Elisabeth Tsé has been a member of the Phénix des Rivières and FC LAVAL. Florianne Jourde has been a member of the Boucans Soccer Club, Rosemont La Petite Patrie Soccer Association, Alliance Soccer Laval and les As Laval.
