As part of Golf Québec’s Annual General Meeting, the 9th edition of the Golf Québec/Fondation Aléo Bursary Program (formerly Fondation de l’athlète d’excellence du Québec) allowed 30 golf student-athletes to receive individual scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 for a total amount of $70,000.
The Golf Québec/Fondation Aléo Bursary Program, established in 2014, stems from the desire of both organizations to financially assist and better mentor young golfers, while making them aware of the need to pursue and succeed in their studies in parallel with their sports career.,
Among the recipients was a foursome of local golfers who will benefit from the scholarships. Three were first time awardees while one picked-up her second Golf Quebec scholarship. That was Charlotte Boudreau of Verdun who golfs out of Club de golf de l’Île de Montréal. The trio of first time recipients were Oscar Ricketts, Claire Hu both of Pointe Claire and Baie d’Urfé’s Jake Winlo-Houston.
The 15 year-old Boudreau was presented $2,000 and studied in Secondary 3 in the sport-études program at Collège de Montréal. Boudreau is a member of the Quebec Espoir level team and was first in the Golf Québec order of merit for girls in the bantam category in 2021 and 2022. She is interested in the health sector as a future goal for her studies.
Ricketts, who golfs out of the Beaconsfield Golf Club was handed a $2,000 award. The 13 year-old is a member of the Quebec Espoir level team. Ricketts was champion of the bantam category at the Graham Cooke Junior Invitational tournament in 2022. He studied in Secondary 3 at Loyola High School and has an eye towards studying sports science in the future.
Hu is also a member of the Beaconsfield Golf Club and was a $2,000 recipient. The 14 year-old won the consolation final at the 2022 Junior Match Play Championship and came third in the bantam category at the 2022 Graham Cooke Junior Invitational tournament. Hu is studying in secondary 2 in the international program at Collège Saint-Louis and is interested in science as she wants to work in the medical field.
Winlo-Houston of the Royal Montreal Golf Club accepted a $2,000 scholarship. The 18 year-old was champion at the Assante Optimist Classic in the 16-18 year old optimist category in May 2022. He studies social sciences at John Abbott and wants to work in the golf industry as a career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.