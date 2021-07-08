Montreal’s Cedric Fofana, a mere 17 years-old, is heading to his first Olympic Games after winning the men’s 3m final this past Wednesday at the 2021 Canadian Diving Trials. This came out of the blue as Diving Canada learned only on June 25 that there was a spot. That came about because once each country had submitted their Olympic Teams on June 21, FINA calculated how many accreditations were remaining and used the results from the 2021 FINA Diving World Cup to allocate leftover accreditations and Canada received one of those spots.
That saw the divers tighten up and it went from a relaxed environment to a lot more intensity with a shot at the games on the line. Fofana finished with a cumulative Olympic qualifying score of 842.40 to secure his first trip to the Games.
On the women’s side, two spots were up for grabs and Greenfield Park’s Pamela Ware will be going to the Olympics for a second time as she had a qualifying score of 716.10. Montreal’s Jennifer Abel is heading to her fourth Games after finishing with a cumulative Olympic qualifying score of 700.65. “I’m feeling great,” Jennifer Abel said. “I’m really relieved that I can say I am taking part in my fourth individual Olympics. Now I have like a mix of emotions, I’m still in competition mode but I’m really happy. I’m much better than when I competed in the World Cup so I’m on the right track for Tokyo.”
Pointe Claire’s Nathan Zsombor-Murray, who had already qualified in the 10m synchro with Vincent Riendeau is now set to compete in the 10m event following an amazing performance at the trials. The 19 year-old Zsombor Murray qualified with an overall score of 1028.40 and nailed his first two dives in the finals to record perfect 10’s from the judges. “It has certainly put into perspective for myself what I am capable of doing,” Nathan Zsombot-Murray said. “Knowing that that score would have been in medal contention in Rio really sort of blows my mind to see how far I’ve come, how hard I’ve trained. It’s definitely been difficult balancing training and school but I definitely would not have been able to do it without John Rennie’s Sports Etudes program. It was such a huge help.”
