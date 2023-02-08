Kirkland’s Mia Vallée was on the top of the podium for a second time at the Winter National Championships held at the Saanich Commonwealth Place, British Columbia as she successfully defended her 3m title. That win was added to the gold she earned as dominated the competition in the women’s 1m final. Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe Claire took the gold in very competitive men’s 10m final.
Vallée, who dives for CAMO, won the 3m final with with a score of 354.55 while CAMO teammate Pamela Ware finished second with a score of 338.40.
“I’m really excited about the result,” Mia Vallée said. “It didn’t go exactly as I wanted during my preparation for this event. I wasn’t able to train as much as I would have liked due to a back injury. This is definitely above my expectations. It’s my personal best and it’s probably the best list I’ve ever done. I’m already looking forward to going home and continuing to work on this list. There are things I still need to work on.”
The 21 year-old opened the first day of the meet by defending her 1m title with a 296.35 point performance.”It’s really awesome,” Vallée said. “It’s a great way to start the 2023 season. I was nervous before the competition started, but now I feel good.” Ware also took the second step of the podium in the final with a score of 275.55
Zsombor-Murray won the gold medal with a score of 523.30 in a challenging final “I’m really happy with the result,” Nathan Zsombor-Murray said. “The majority of my dives went as planned. I managed to stay consistent. It was a really good competition. Everyone performed well. I’m really excited for the future. 523 is a very good score. I’m happy with that. It’s not every day you can get a score that high. It’s 20 points under my personal best, so I’m still working to improve, but it was a good day.”
In the men’s 3m final Thomas Ciprick of Baie D’Urfe finished second and Montreal’s Cedric Fofana came third.
