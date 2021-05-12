At the six-day FINA Diving World Cup that recently took place Canada won five medals at the event, thanks in large part to local athletes, including four members of the Pointe Claire Dive Club. Jennifer Abel, Meaghan Benfeito, Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray all of PCDC and Calgarian Caeli McKay now living in Montreal all made podium appearances.
The meet was the final qualification and test event for the Olympic Games. There were eight finals at the event held at the Tatsumi Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, which will also serve as the Olympic venue, with 225 athletes from 46 countries taking part.
“It is a very good-looking pool,” said Jennifer Abel. “Obviously we would’ve liked to have more time here to really enjoy the pool and learn how to manage the boards. Due to Covid-19, we only had an hour per session in the pool so it was limited. But it is very nice, it is very big and I think it is one of the most beautiful pools that I have ever competed in.”
Canada’s success at the World Cup was highlighted by Caeli McKay and Meaghan Benfeito’s gold in the women’s 10m synchro event which secured Canada a spot in the Olympics. Canada finished the event with one gold, a silver and three bronze medals thanks in large part to Quebec divers.
On the opening day of competition Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a third-place finish in the men’s 10m synchronized. On the women’s side, Laval’s Jennifer Abel and Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu also found the podium after finishing second in the 3m synchronized competition.
Beaconsfield’s Riendeau and Zsombor-Murray from Pointe Claire finished with a combined score of 393.81 edging out Ukraine’s Oleksii Serda and Oleh Serbin’s score of 393.54 to secure the bronze medal. Riendeau credited previous virtual events for Saturday’s success.
“There was a lot of stress, obviously with our first competition in a year, but also a big one. Thankfully, we did a few virtual competitions before and that actually helped, I think,” Vincent Riendeau said. “For us, we got a chance to practice again what it was like diving with a bit of stress and a bit of adrenaline at home and I think that helped us today.”
For Nathan Zsombor-Murray, out of the John Rennie Sports Etudes program, it was a good result. “I think pretty much everything was on par with what I wanted,” said Nathan Zsombor-Murray. “I was really consistent with all my dives in the prelims and final and I think if I had to fix one thing, back-and-reverse, if I can get the entries as well as I have my front entries, then I’d be set.”
Abel and Saint Constant’s Citrini-Beaulieu took home a silver medal with a combined score of 289.98. “It felt great to keep our titles,” said Abel. “Melissa and I haven’t missed a podium since we partnered up in 2017 so being second after a year-and-a-half of not competing, it really means a lot and we’re looking forward to being here at the Olympic Games.”
Caeli McKay and Meaghan Benfeito won gold in the women’s 10m synchro event on the second day of the event. Montreal’s McKay and Laval’s Benfeito scored a combined 305.94 points edging out Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng of Great Britain and Germany’s team of Tina Punzel and Christina Wassen. “It was pretty overwhelming, but it felt good to be back with all the adrenaline,” said Caeli McKay. “We did some virtual competitions before, but nothing really compares to the in-person competition with all of our competitors internationally. It was really nice to see them and compete with them.”
McKay and Benfeito were in sixth following the prelims after scoring 285.09 points a challenge Benfeito welcomed. “I was super upset after the prelims, but I think that is the position we kind of wanted to be in to actually live what the Olympics are going to be like,” Meaghan Benfeito said. “It is going to be stressful and it’s a one-shot thing. I think regardless of where we’re standing on the start list, I think we just have to do our dives the way that we know how to do them, and I think that’s the positive thing that came out of today.”
On the men’s side there was disappointment as TMR’s Philippe Gagné of CAMO and PCDC’s Thomas Ciprick from Baie D’Urfé withdrew from the 3m synchro event as a result of several lingering injuries and underlying non-COVID related health concerns that Gagné has been dealing with over the past few weeks. Gagné also withdrew from the individual event later in the week and returned to Canada to focus on a new course of rehabilitation.
On the final day Ciprick finished 16th in the semifinals of the men’s 3m springboard event. The 18-year-old had a cumulative score of 358.35 with his 16th place finish, Ciprick keeps Canada in the running to unlock an Olympic spot in the men’s 3m individual event. Diving Canada will learn if they receive a spot after other federations confirm their rosters to FINA. The remaining spots will be distributed by FINA based on the 2021 World Cup results. Up next for Canada’s top divers is the virtual FINA Diving Grand Prix set for May 27-30.
