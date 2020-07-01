During a virtual presentation where 43 student-athletes were recognized for their dedication in class and in their respective sports, $147,500 was dispersed. This was made possible by numerous community minded partners and the Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence (QFAE). There were three local athletes taking part in the event as Lachine’s Edward Ly and Élisabeth Boutin was joined by St. Laurent’s Jacqueline Simoneau in accepting $4,000 bursaries. Ly a top table tennis player was a recipient for academic excellence from the Alcoa bursary program. The 17 year-old Ly was a bronze medalist in the men’s division of the Pan American Championships in September of 2019 and was a triple gold winner at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta in the single’s, mixed doubles and men’s team categories. He looks to crack the top 100 players in the world and has his eye on the 2024 Olympics and Ly plans to become a coach in the future. The Collège de Montréal student in Sports Etudes stream maintains and 85 percent average, Ly wants to become an engineer or manager when his education is completed. Triathlete Élisabeth Boutin was recognized by Samson Groupe Conseil / Lussier Dale Parizeau for support in academic and sports success. Boutin finished fifth in the Pan American Cup in Florida and placed 31st at the Tongyeong World Cup in South Korea and 32nd at the Miyazaki in Japan in October 2019. The 24 year-old aspires to rank among the top 20 in the world and to earn a berth in the 2024 Olympics. Boutin studied for a certificate in administration at the University of Quebec in Montreal and will work towards a degree that will allow her to work in HR or marketing. Synchronized swimmer Jacqeline Simoneau received her award for support in academic and sports success thanks to Coaching Financier Trek. The 23 year-old picked-up gold for the team and duet events at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru. The team victory qualified Canada for the Tokyo Olympics. At those games, Simoneau is aiming to finish in the top six among duet competitors. She also wants to make the podium at the World Championships. The Vanier student studied in the health sciences flow and in university Simoneau plans to study medicine and perhaps in the discipline of dentistry.
Local athletes earn recognition
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
