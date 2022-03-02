Thanks to the 5th edition of the Bonneville 808 Challenge, the Quebec Foundation for Athlete Excellence (QFAE) was able to award $216,500 in individual scholarships to 75 students athletes thanks to 27 sponsors and partners of the event.
During a presentation on Zoom, presenting sponsors Fenplast ($18,000) and Lowe’s Canada ($10,000), major partners Bonneville ($56,000), Planète Courrier ($32,000), Cogeco Média ( $18,000) and Quebecor ($12,000) as well as 21 other sponsors or partners were able to present their scholarships.
Among the recipients were five city and West Island recipients. TMR’s Arnaud Beaudoin, Frédéric de Cardaillac of St. Laurent, Kirkland’s Emily Riley. Ile Bizard’s Laurent Gosselin-Paradis and Léa Chevrier of Saint Lazare.
Beaudoin a road cyclist earned is second Planète Courrier grant of $2,000 for Academic Excellence. The 19 year-old placed 11th in the time trial in the U23 category at the 2021 Canadian Championships and was 9th in the time trial at the Quebec Championships in August 2021. A student in natural sciences at Cégep André-Grasset he maintained an academic average of 81% in the fall 2021 semester. Arnaud is also studying at Dorval Aviation to obtain his private pilot’s licence. He plans to study for a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and then go into aeronautics.
Judokah de Cardaillac received his first BRP scholarship, $2,000 for Academic Excellence. The 18 year-old was 11th among seniors at the Omnium du Québec in November 2021, when he was fighting in a new weight division and in a higher age category.A student in human sciences and mathematics at Cégep de Saint-Laurent he maintained an academic average of 89% in the fall 2021 semester. He is interested in law, communications and economics and sees himself working in one of these three areas and would even like to find a way to combine them.
Riley, a curler picked-up her 4th Cogeco Media scholarship, a bursary of $2,000 for Academic Excellence. The 24 year-old represented Quebec at the Scotties Canadian Championship in February 2022 and competed in the Olympic pre-qualifiers in Ottawa in September 2021. A master’s student in Human Kinetics, intervention and consultation concentration at the University of Ottawa Riley maintained an academic average of 97% during her time in university.
Diver Gosselin-Paradis is a five time Planète Courrier scholarship recipient and was his 6th from the QFAE. The 20 year-old accepted a bursary for $4,000 for Academic and Athletic Success. Gosselin-Paradis was 4th in the 10m at the Canadian Olympic selections in July 2021 and 4th in the 10m at the FINA Grand Prix of Canada presented in virtual mode in May 2021. He Studies remotely at the Florida Virtual Global School and would like to work in the real estate field.
Chevrier whose sport of choice is softball was awarded her 2nd Planète Courrier scholarship, one of $4,000 for Academic and Athletic Success. The 18 year-old is a member of Team Quebec that will represent the province at the 2022 Canada Games. She was named best pitcher at the 16 and under Canadian Championship in August 2019, helping the Rebelles team win the bronze medal. She is sturdying delinquency intervention techniques at John Abbott and is interested in criminology, psychology and law. Chevrier would like to become a lawyer or work in the field of law.
