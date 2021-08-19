Lisa ‘Longball’ Vlooswyk who is an eight-time Canadian National Longstroke Champion for women and to date holds the Canadian women’s record for longest tee shot at 350yards 2 feet 2 inches was in town to host two sessions of her Lisa Longball Golf School for Women plus hosted a free online clinic that benefited golfers of all ages and skill levels. “I wanted to be able to do something for the golf community,” Lisa Longball said. “Doing the online clinic was a way to allow men and women golfers of all ages, all skill levels to be able to pick-up some tips on improving their game.”
The events took place at Terrebonne’s Centre de Golf Le Versant and allowed Longball the opportunity to visit Quebec for the first time in a long while. “I looked so much forward to this trip and these events,” Longball said. “Le Versant is such a great facility and I was so thrilled that all levels of golfers attended my school. I had beginner golfers, and experienced players. I was honored that the matriarch of Le Versant,Diane Di Menna, attended and loved it.”
The complex is run by Nadia Di Menna, daughter of Diane and her late father Pascal who passed away last January. It was Nadia’s idea to have Longball hold the clinics and online event at Le Versant. “ I met Lisa Longball at her golf school in Phoenix Arizona and it completely changed my game,” Nadia Di Menna said. “ I wanted to bring that experience and joy of golf to female golfers in Quebec. Lisa travels all over North America competing and conducting events and I feel so privileged that she accepted my invitation. We are both so thrilled with this experience; we decided to make it an annual event. Le Versant will be the home of Lisa Longball School in Quebec.”
