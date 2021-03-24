Éliot Grondin is World Junior SBX Champion and finishes 2nd in FIS World Cup Overall Standings

Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 23, 2021
Éliot Grondin (Sainte-Marie, QC) is your World Junior SBX Champion from today’s SBX event in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Only days earlier Grondin wrapped up his World Cup season on Saturday with another top ten result, securing his first ever overall tour podium, earning second on the crystal globe standings.
Crystal Globe Ranking
1. Alessandro Haemmerle (AUT)
2. Éliot Grondin (CAN)
3. Merlin Surget (FRA)
Grondin has much to celebrate this year with multiple podiums: Gold - Bakuriani, GEO World Cup, Silver - Cheisa in Valmalenco, ITA World Cup, and Bronze - Idre Fjäll, SWE World Snowboard Championships. and most recently World Junior Championships SBX Gold in Krasnoyarsk, RUS.
“I’m really happy with my day and winning Gold in my last Jr World Championships. It was my goal to return to Canada with this medal and mission complete. It was really long and tough day; I came here directly from Switzerland without much sleep, and I put all my remaining energy into it” – Éliot Grondin, 2021 World Junior SBX Champion
