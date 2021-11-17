Lions top Civics in bantam B play

The Lakeshore Lions skated to a 5-1road victory in their recent match-up against the Dollard Civics in CHL action. “I think they’re starting to learn their positions,” Lakeshore coach Chris White said. “They’re starting to have some fun and getting to know who’s on their team. It’s great to be back after COVID, the kids need it so much and they’re enjoying the camaraderie and the sportsmanship.”
Lakeshore jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead as Luca Peres-Labelle 14 seconds from the opening faceoff on a perfectly placed shot that eluded Dollard goalie Daniel Garagabedian. Hayden Hackett made it 2-0 on his tally just shy of the four minute mark of the opening period. Dollard made several excursions into the Lions’ den but couldn’t solve Lakeshore netminder Anthony-Mark Levasseur.
The visitors struck quick to open the middle period with Francesco Palumbo scoring 38 seconds in to make it 3-0. Liam Whitty notched his first of two to give the Lions a 4-0 lead as play headed into the final period. While Lakeshore had potted a quartet of goals, the steady play and several big saves by Garagabedian frustrated the Lions’ attackers. The save of the night came when Garagabedian robbed Anthony Madran on a breakaway. “He’s phenomenal,” Civics’ coach Zachary Kramer-Migikovsky said. “I call him the silent killer. He’s a quiet kid who is always focused and makes some great saves.”
Whitty’s goal was a shorthanded effort while the Lions were on the penalty kill. The tempo of the game had not slackened from the start and Dollard was in the hunt to spoil Levasseur’s clean sheet. The Civics’ efforts were rewarded in the final seconds of play. Mathis Mouryoussef got the shutout buster with assists from William Janowski and Joseph Silverman. “It’s all positive,” coach Kramer-Migikovsky said. “It’s a new group of kids trying to learn their camaraderie whether it’s in the dressing room or on the ice and they’re trying to learn the system we are putting in place for them.”
