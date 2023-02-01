Lions suffer power failure in a pair of close losses

The Lac St. Louis Lions lost their scoring touch in a pair of losses last week in Quebec U 18 AAA Development Hockey League play. There was a 2-1 overtime road loss to their region rivals the Chateauguay Grenadiers and a 3-1 defeat to Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal at the Dollard Civic Centre. Mateo Nobert and Justin Dumais were the only Lions to ripple the twine in the losses.
The Grenadiers win on Wednesday night marked the first time in five meetings with the Lions this season that they posted a win. Following a scoreless first frame Nobert was set-up by Dumais for a shorthanded tally and a 1-0 Lions’ lead. That appeared as if it would be good for the victory as time ticked away late into the third. With only 34 seconds remaining in regulation time Gerry Watson pulled the trigger on the equalizer setting the stage for overtime. Nathan Lecompte potted the game winner for the Grenadiers 2:55 into the extra-session.
The loss to Laval-Montreal was another tight affair with dueling goalies Ludovick Lemonnier of the Lions and Laval-Montreal’s Lucas Beckman, the game’s second and third stars, respectively. The game’s first star was Philip Puma who opened the scoring for Laval-Montreal 5:57 into the first period.
That goal stood through a scoreless middle period and deep into the third when there was a trio of tallies in the final minute of play. The Lions had four a minute powerplay opportunity due to a head contact infraction taken by Laval-Montreal’s Matteo Di Marzo. Lemonnier was lifted in favour of an extra-skater for the Lions and with exactly one minute to play Massimo- Giovanni Guarnieri struck with an empty net shortie to make it a 2-0 contest. Still on the powerplay the Lac Pack spoiled Beckman’s shutout bid as Justin Dumais had an advantage tally at 19:39 making it a 2-1 game. Laval-Montreal sealed the deal with one second to play as Gabriel François bested Lemonnier to finalize the score at 3-1.
Lac St. Louis will look to get back on the winning track with a pair of home games at the Dollard Civic Centre this weekend. Friday at 7pm the Seminaire St. Francois Blizzard will provide the completion. On Saturday at 3 pm the St. Eustache Vikings will take on the Lions.
