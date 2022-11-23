Lions split weekend road trip

The Lac St. Louis Lions split their two road games last weekend and remain atop the Tacks Division of the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League. On Friday night they dropped a tough 3-2 contest to the College Notre Dame Albatros at Centre Premier Tech. Saturday night saw the Lions take a 1-0 decision over Séminaire St. François at Complexe Sportif Saint Augustin.
Elliot Dubé delivered a 1-0 lead to the Albatros before the match was two minutes old. Following that marker the goaltenders took over. Cédric Massé of the Albatros and the Lions Ludovick Lemonnier held off all shooter through the balance of the first, through the second stanza and into the third frame.
Marc El-Hawat finally got one past Massé with an unassisted shorthanded tally 3:41 into the third to knot the score. The Albatros wasted little time reclaiming the lead as a mere 1:09 later Alexandre Carbonneau put the home side back in the lead. Mathys Dubé added a powerplay goal for an insurance policy that would need to be cashed in. The Lions added an advantage goal by Justin Dumais making it a one goal game but the Lions ran out of racetrack as there was only 44 seconds remaining in the game.
Saturday’s contest against Séminaire St. François was a goaltending clinic by the game’s first star William Lacelle of the Lions and Mikael Cloutier of Séminaire St. François, who earned second star accolades. Lacelle turned aside 36 shots to earn the shutout while Cloutier stopped 42 of 43 shots.
With the Lions on the powerplay in the third Justin Dumais set-up Connor Davis for the lone goal of the contest at the 7:24 mark. Davis earned the third star selection for his game winner.
The Lions will remain on the road this week as they travel to Amos for a pair against the Forestires on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
