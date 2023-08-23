Lions showing winning ways in pre-season campaign

The Lac St. Louis Lions posted a pair of wins in their pre-season contests in Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League play last week. The Lions took a 4-3 overtime thriller over their region rivals the Chateauguay Grenadiers at home and a 4-1 road victory over the St. Hyacinthe Gaulois.
In the OT match-up Chateauguay struck first as Christophe Campeau gave the Grenadiers a 1-0 edge 6:24 from the opening face-off. William Yared notched the equalizer as he knotted the score with 3:25 to go in the opening stanza.
In the middle period Louis-Philippe Richard delivered a 2-1 lead with his tally and Alexandre Taillefer added an insurance marker to send the game into the break with the Lions owning a 3-1 lead. The visitors rallied in the third period to pull even as Justin Gallant made it a one goal game 13 seconds into the third. Just past the midpoint of the third Xavier Sabourin struck for the tying goal.
There was no solution to the end of the third and that set the stage for an extra session. The fourth period was short lived as Lac St. Louis wasted little time scoring the game winner. Dylan Rozzi saw to that as he fired the game winning goal into the Grenadiers’ net 40 seconds into the extra period.
In the 4-1 win over the Gaulois the special teams made their presence felt on the scoresheet. The Lions opened the scoring 4:34 from the start of the gamme with a shortie off the stick of Yared. The Gaulois replied with an advantage tally to make it 1-1. Patrick McNab was good for an even strength marker putting the lions back on top 2-1 and Yared second goal of the period, a powerplay marker, put the Lions up 3-1. With 2:24 to go in the second stanza Jeremy Clark converted a pass from McNab to close out the scoring. William Lacelle played all 60 minutes and turned aside 23 of 24 shots sent his way.
It’s a busy week for the Lions as they are at Montreal’s Fleury Arena tonight to take on Laval-Montreal. Friday night at the Dollard Civic Centre the Lions will host College Charles Lemoyne for a 7pm contest. Saturday night the Lac Pack will be in St. Eustache to close out the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.