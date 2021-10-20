Lions roar to a pair of wins

It was a win-win weekend for the Lac St. Louis Lions in Quebec U18AAA Development Hockey League play. The Lions took a 2-1 road win on Friday night against the College Charles Lemoyne Riverains then defeated the St. Hyacinthe Galois 5-4 in overtime at home Saturday afternoon. The victories see the Lions in second place in the Tacks Division of the QU18AAADHL with a record of 4-3-0-3.
In the 2-1 win in Ste. Catherine at the Sportium Lions’ goalie Kyle Hagen and the Riverains Samuel Lamarche battled through a scoreless first period. Connor Davis opened the scoring 6:30 into the second to give the Lions a 1-0 advantage but at the midpoint of the middle frame Maxime Lafond’s powerplay marker knotted the score 1-1.
Both sides pressed to get the go ahead goal and with just over five minutes remaining in regulation time Hunter Brennan converted a pass from Jacob Skoczylas for the game winner. Brennan earned first star considerations while Hagen who handled 40 of 41 shots was tapped as the game’s second star.
On Saturday afternoon at the Dollard Civic Centre the visitors opened the scoring but it was the Lions who held a 2-1 advantage by the end of the opening period. Brennan and Billy Kollias struck for their goals 11 seconds apart to take the lead.
In the second, the Lac Pack upped the lead to 4-1 on markers by Connor Davis and Isaiah Parent but the Galois weren’t ready to call it a day. Cédric Plante recorded his first three goals of the season as he struck for a natural hat trick to tie the game at 4-4. When neither side could find the game winning goal in regulation time, the game moved to an extra-session.
In the fourth frame Skoczylas potted the extra-time winner at the 3:44 mark earning him first star honours. The Lions’ Jaden Davis was the game’s second star and Joshua Fleming earned the win in nets.
