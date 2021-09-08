Lions roar past Spartans in QBFL play

The bye-week in week 2 didn’t slow the momentum of the North Shore Lions as they hosted the undefeated St. Laurent Spartans in Quebec Bantam Football League (QBFL) play Saturday afternoon on the turf of George Springate Park.
The Lions upped their record to 2-0 with a 41-6 decision while St. Laurent experienced their first loss of the campaign and are now 2-1. “We went to see them play last week,” Lions’ head coach Stephane Nadon said. “We knew what they were doing and that they had an amazing quarterback, a real athlete. We worked on the contain on defence and we have a powerhouse offence.”
North Shore set-up shop on their own 49 yard line following a punt by the Spartans after going three and out on their first possession. On the first play from scrimmage, Shekai Mills-Knight scored his first of two majors as he took a toss from quarterback Logan Trepanier and raced down the sidelines for the opening score of the game.
The Spartans pulled even when quarterback Abdoul-Aziz Kavalo hit Brent Suter with a 35 yard pass putting St. Laurent on the Lions’ 17. Another completion and some strong running by Darius McNeal-Cruickshank produced St. Laurent’s touchdown. A missed two-point conversion attempt put the score level at 6-6.
While there were several times the Spartans would move the chains there was no more points to be had, as for North Shore, their offence was hitting on all cylinders. “Our boys didn’t come to play,” Spartans’ head coach Steve Batsos said. “This is not the end, this was a learning experience. I think we’re going to see these guys in the playoffs.”
North Shore took a 12-6 edge into the second quarter following a 12 yard run to paydirt by Tayshawn Harvey. In the second North Shore added a trio of TD’s to close out the half. Mills-Knight scored his second major on a 35 yard run when he broke right then cut back to the left.
The set-up for the next touchdown came off an exchange of loose balls. St. Laurent recovered the ball that had bounced away from Jabbar Abou on a punt return but then the Spartans fumbled the ball away with the Lions recovering. On that possession Abou made-up for his miscue as he ran 75 yards to the end zone on the next snap of the ball. Trepanier found DeVonte Bray-Brathwaite in the end zone for a two point conversion. Ethan Hall made a 22 yard run for the final touchdown of the first half.
In the second half North Shore added one major when Harvey recorded his second tally of the match. Kicker Keymhar Joseph-Fischer was good on three converts. “I’ve been telling my kids it doesn’t matter how you play as long as you play to your level, don’t slow down,” coach Nadon said. “I was a bit disappointed in the second half because they did slow down. Overall I’m really happy with this team.”
