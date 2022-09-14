Lions roar into new season

The Lac St. Louis Lions opened the 2022-2023 Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League (QU18AAADHL) campaign with a strong effort. The Lions got to open at home in the Dollard Civic Centre with a pair of contests Friday night taking a solid 8-2 decision Friday night over Gatineau and then losing a hard fought contest 3-2 to Lévis in a shootout Saturday afternoon.
In the win over the Gatineau Intrepide the special teams figured nicely in the victory as the powerplay and penalty kill units were on the ice for five if the eight goals. That included the first three tallies to put the homeside up 3-0. Pacing the offence for the Lac Pack was the game’s first star Connor Davis with a hat trick performance.
Billy Kollias and Olivier Filaj had advantage goals to put the Lions up after the first period. Davis notched his first of three with a shorthanded effort early in the middle frame. Gatineau’s Alexis Fahey had the shutout buster on Lions’ netminder William Lacelle to make it 3-1.
Following the Gatineau goal Lac St. Louis reeled off the next four goals to pull away from the visitors. Davis scored his second; Matthew Eric was good on the powerplay to close out the second with the Lions up 5-1.
Eric opened the scoring in the third with his second goal and Davis completed his trio of tallies with another advantage marker. The visitors got one back but with 57 seconds left to play Lucas Bremshey-Guillemette hit for his first of the season.
Saturday afternoon the fans were treated to a tight contest thanks to the dueling goalie battle between the Lions Ludovick Lemonnier and Philippe Boucher of the Chevaliers. The Lions had the lone goal of the opening period, another advantage effort this time off of the stick of Noah Razon.
Lévis pulled even as they had the only shot to find the back of the net in the middle frame thanks to the effort of Alexis Tanguay. The visitors got the go ahead goal 4:10 into the third on Thomas Paquet’s tally. With 3:17 left in regulation time Bremshey-Guillemette pulled the trigger on the equalizer.
There was no solution in the extra-session sending the shooters to the centre dot for a shootout session. Lévis’ Justin Breton was the first to go and was successful with what would be the game winners as the balance of the shooters were denied by Lemonnier and Boucher.
