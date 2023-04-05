Lions roar back to claim Tacks Division

The Lac St. Louis Lions put together back-to-back wins to take the best of five series against the St. Hyacinthe Gaulois in the Tacks Division final of the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League.
The first win came on the road to knot the series at two wins apiece, setting the stage for a winner take all match last Thursday night at the Dollard Civic Centre where the Lions prevailed. The Tacks champs will now join the Séminaire St-François Blizzard and the St. Eustache Vikings in the Champions Classic.
Lac St. Louis played a complete game in game four as they took a 5-0 decision over the Gaulois at Centre LP Gaucher. Connor Davis paced the win with a hat trick performance and goaltender William Lacelle turned aside 24 shots to earn the clean sheet.
In what had been a tight series through the first three games saw that trend continue as there was no scoring in the opening period. The Lions struck for a pair of goals in the second stanza with Connor Davis breaking the ice followed by an Isaiah Parent tally. It was only 2-0 heading into the third against a potent Gaulois team. The Lac Pack as Davis and Parent struck for a pair of goals 49 seconds apart making it a four goal cushion. Davis completed his hat trick with an empty net marker with 1:23 to go in the game.
That sent the series back to Dollard where it wasn’t a lock of a win for the Lions as it stood as a one goal game, 3-2, with just over 15 minutes to play in regulation time. Lac St. Louis did step up and came away with a 5-2 victory when the buzzer sounded.
St. Hyacinthe did get on the board first as Thomas Queenton notched a powerplay goal at the 11:44 mark of the first. The Lions rallied for a trio of tallies in the second to establish a 3-1 lead. Davis hit for the equalizer then a pair of advantage goals by Parent and Marc El-Hawat sent the homeside into the third with a 3-1 lead. The Gaulois weren’t ready to pack it in as Dominic Pilote got the visitors back to within one before the period was five minutes old. The Lions powerplay unit came up big again with their third advantage tally of the game. That came off the stick of Lucas Bremshey-Guillemette and with 36 seconds to play Parent hit for the empty netter for his second goal of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.