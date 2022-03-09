Lions rebound to earn road win over Magog

It was a bit shorter of a week for the Lac St. Louis Lions in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League (QU18AAADHL) but one long on travel. The Lions had to make two trips to Magog to take on the Cantonniers but their Saturday evening home game against the Amos Forestiers was cancelled as the Forestiers were pulled off the schedule for the week’s games.
Lac St. Louis ended up splitting their two meetings with Magog, rebounding for a 2-1 victory on Sunday after taking a 6-1 defeat on Wednesday night.
In the loss the Cantonniers played a dominating game building to a 5-0 cushion over the first two periods. Billy Kolias converted a pass from Conor Fitzpatrick to spoil Magog goaltender Louis-Félix Charrois’ shutout bid with 2:21 left in the middle period. Magog notched the lone goal of the final period to close out the scoring.
Sunday was a much tighter contest with the Lac Pack taking the road win thanks to the goaltending of Kyle Hagen. Selected the game’s first star, Hagen turned aside 46 of 47 shots sent his way in the win. The Lions took a 1-0 lead 3:35 into the opening period on Isaiah Parent’s tally with helpers going to Andre-Alexis Yared and Billy Kolias. In the second stanza Jaden Davis, the game’s second star, scored an unassisted shorthanded goal to give the Lions a 2-0 edge. That insurance marker would be needed as Magog made it 2-1 with 8:39 left in regulation time. From that point to the final buzzer, Hagen barred the door to protect the slim lead.
The Lions will be on the ice at Dollard tonight as they take on St. Hyacinthe with a 7:00 pm puck drop. Friday night it’s back on the road as Lac St. Louis travels to Trois Rivières to face the Estacades.
