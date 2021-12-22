Lions play to .500 at CCM Challenge

The Lac St. Louis Lions played some impressive hockey at the CCM Challenge for U18 AAA hockey teams in Saguenay last week, splitting their four games to play at the .500 level. The annual event marked its return following cancellation last year due to the pandemic but the tournament was touched again this time by the resurgence of COVID. Before the first puck dropped on Wednesday organizers had to scramble to re-work the schedule as the five Maritime teams from New Brunswick and Nova Scotia were forced to withdraw. That came from government restrictions put in place by their respective provincial governments. That left the teams from the Quebec U18 Development Hockey League to battle it out.
With the schedule change the Lions opened play on Wednesday against the Laval-Montreal Rousseau and got off on the right foot with a3-2 win over the Royal. A pair of first period goals by Billy Kollias and Joey Messina put the Lions in good stead with a 2-0 advantage. Laval-Montreal’s Billy Pelletier halved the lead with his tally in the second period. Lukas Bremshey-Guillemette returned the two goal lead with helpers from Kollias and Messina before the second period ended. Thomas Verdon got the Royal back in making it a 3-2 game with close to 17 minutes to play but Laval-Montreal couldn’t get anything else past Lions’ goalie Kyle Hagen. Kollias earned game MVP honours for the Lions.
Thursday had the Lac Pack playing a pair of games and the Lions split their matches. In the first game of the day the Lévis Chevaliers struck for five unanswered goals to take a 5-2 decision. Goals by Louis-Charles Cunningham on the powerplay and Connor Davis established a 2-0 lead for the Lions. The Chevaliers took over, pulling even with a pair of advantage tallies and then pulled away by adding three more goals. Hagen’s efforts between the pipes saw him selected as the game MVP for the Lions.
In their second game of the day Lac St. Louis turned in a gutsy performance to take a 4-3 win over the Jonquière Élites in a shootout. Following a scoreless first, the Élites struck first to take a 1-0 lead. Maxime Lebeau notched the equalizer on the powerplay and Isaiah Parent gave the Lions a 2-1 edge. Connor Davis’ third period marker put the Lions up by two but the Élites weren’t ready to concede. The Élites rallied to pull even and scored the tying goal with one second left in regulation.
There was no solution in overtime so it was off to centre ice and a stream of shooters to decide the outcome. It came down to the Lions’ final shooter of the opening three and Marc El-Hawat delivered as he bested Mivil Tremblay for the game winner. Hagen picked-up his second consecutive game MVP honour.
In their final game of the round-robin segment the Lions lost a 3-1 decision to region rivals the Chateauguay Grenadiers. Chateauguay held a 2-0 lead in the third until El-Hawat scored an advantage goal to make it a 2-1 contest. The Grenadiers sealed the victory with an empty net tally with 1:20 left to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.