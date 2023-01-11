Lions open 2023 on winning note

The Lac St. Louis Lions continued to have control over their region rivals the Chateauguay Grendaiers as the Lions opened the 2023 portion of the Quebec U18 AAA Development League schedule with a convincing 6-0 victory over the Grens Saturday afternoon at the Dollard Civic Centre. The win was the fourth straight for the Lions over the Grenadiers so far this season.
Isaiah Parent earned first star consideration as he propelled the Lions’ attack with a hat trick performance. Parent’s trio of tallies all came on the powerplay as that unit went four for five in advantage opportunities. The Lions’ penalty kill was on point as that unit denied Chateauguay in five advantage situations.
Mateo Nobert’s tally in the first stood the test of time to be the game winner. He was set-up by Billy Kollias, who had a pair of assists in the win. In the middle frame Parent notched his first of three and Justin Dumais was good for one. That sent the Lac Pack into the third in control with a 3-0 lead.
Parent’s second and third markers bookended Bo Damphousse’s advantage goal to build to the 6-0 final. Lac St. Louis outshot the visitors 42-18. Lac netminder Ludovick Lemonnier turned aside those 18 shots to earn the shutout.
That was the only game for the Lions as play resumed following the holidays but they will be busy this week with a trio of home games. Tonight the Grenadiers are back for another meeting with Lac St. Louis game time is 7pm at the Civic Centre. Friday night at 7pm and Saturday afternoon at 3pm the Jonquière Élites will pay a visit.
The Lions are playing at a .667 clip and are solidly in first place in the Tacks Division six points up on second place Saint Eustache.
