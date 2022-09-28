Lions off to a roaring start of the season

The Lac St. Louis Lions find themselves atop the standings of the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League following the first three weeks of play. The Lions lone blemish came in their opening weekend of play, a shootout loss to Lévis, Lac St. Louis has rolled off five wins and an overtime victory.
The latest victim was the Chateauguay Grenadiers on Saturday afternoon at the Dollard Civic Centre. In the meeting of the two region rivals the Lions shutdown the Grenadiers 6-0.
The Lac Pack was good for one in the first a pair in the second and three in the third while goalie William Lacelle turned aside 22 Chateauguay shots to earn the clean sheet.
Connor Davis set-up Justin Dumais at the 15:10 mark of the opening period for the goal that would stand the test of time to be the game winner over the Grenadiers. That was the first of four points in the game for Davis, to goals and two helpers, and that performance earned him first star considerations.
In the middle frame the Lions potted a pair of goals to go up 3-0. Mateo Nobert and Lucas Bremshey-Guillemette rippled the twine as the bested Grenadiers netminder Mathis Langevin.
In the third Davis struck for the next two tallies for the home side. That included the lone powerplay marker by either side in the contest. Marc El-Hawat closed out the scoring with 1:29 left in the game.
The Lions swept the three star selections with El-Hawat and Dumais joining first star Davis.
Lac St. Louis will welcome College Esther Blondin to the Civic Centre Friday night with a 7 pm puck drop. Sunday they will be on the road to face the Lévis Chevaliers looking for some payback for that opening weekend shootout loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.