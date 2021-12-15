Lions lacklustre in weekend losses

The Lac St. Louis Lions lost both games on the docket last weekend in Quebec U18AAA Development Hockey League play. On Saturday afternoon the Lions dropped a 7-2 decision to the Magog Cantonniers at the Dollard Civic Centre. On Sunday afternoon at Multi-Glace Lachenaie Lac St. Louis was on the wrong end of a 4-0 score against the College Esther Blondin Phenix.
In the loss to the Cantonniers Isaiah Parent put the Lions up 1-0 with a powerplay goal 17:40 into the first but Magog potted a pair of advantage goals in the second period to claim a 2-1 lead. Billy Kollias knotted the score at 2-2 at the 2:10 mark of the third with his advantage marker. After that, the visitors pulled away with five goals to salt away the victory. Two of the five were powerplay efforts while one was a shorthanded tally.
On Sunday afternoon the Lions’ offensive push could not best Phenix goalie Mathys Fernandez as the Lac Pack went goalless in the loss. Samuel Leonard’s icebreaker in the first stood as the game winner. With 16 seconds remaining in the opening period Alexandre Guy’s goal put the home team up 2-0. Mathis Tarani had the lone goal of the middle period for a 3-0 cushion and Tomas Lavoie closed out the scoring for the Phenix with a powerplay tally in the third.
Lac St. Louis looks to shake off the losses as they head into play in the 15th edition of the CCM U19 AAA Challenge. The Lions travel to Saguenay for the tournament and open play on Wednesday night as they face the Jonquiére Élites.
