Lions’ Lacelle scores hardware hat trick at Gala des Champions

It was the exclamation point on the amazing season Lac St. Louis Lions’ goaltender William Lacelle had in the Quebec U18AAA Development Hockey League as he earned a trio of trophies. Baie D’Urfe’s Lacelle picked-up the Ken Dryden Trophy as best goaltending prospect in the QU18AAADHL, the Martin Brodeur Trophy for the best goals against average in the regular season and was recognized as the Player of the Year. His play also earned him a first team all-star selection.
The 15 year-old Lacelle posted solid numbers during the regular season with the Lions and was a key cog in Lac St. Louis’ division title. He had a record of 18-2-1-1 between the pipes. Lacelle had a stingy 1.55 goals against average while playing to a .947% save percentage. LAcelle also helped Team Quebec to a Bronze medal finish as he backstopped the team in three games, including the medal wininnig match.
Lacelle’s key to success was his constituency as his cool and calm demeanor combined with his goaltending skills to frustrate opposing shooters. His speed in nets along with precision positioning and above average reaction time serves him well in competition.
A quality student-athlete, Lacelle’s sense of discipline and work ethic allows him to succeed on the ice and in the classroom. He will have decisions to make as the upcoming Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft will most certainly see the netminder snapped up. In the final rankings just released by central scouting, Lacelle is ranked 11th and the only goaltender in the first round. His role model is a former Lion who is presently representing Canada at the IIHF Mens’ World Championships, Devon Levi.
