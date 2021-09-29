Lions' Kyle Hagen tough between the pipes

Lac St. Louis Lions’ goalie Kyle Hagen has been off to a hot start in the Quebec U18 AAA Developmental Hockey League season. In the first week of play Hagen was tapped as the CCM Defensive Player of the week and at this point is second in the league among goaltenders. He has posted a 3-1 won-loss record and has a .919 save percentage.
The 16 year-old Hagen returned to the Lions following his first camp at the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League level as he attended the Rimouski Oceanic camp. The eager to learn netminder was a first round pick, 15th overall by the Oceanic but was returned to the QU18AAADHL following a strong performance at camp. “It was a nice surprise, a nice honour,” Kyle Hagen said of the CCM award. “I’ve always wanted to play U18AAA. The fact that I’m finally back doing it and to win defensive player right off the bat shows that I’m ready to work and help this team until I’m back up there (QMJHL).”
It was his time with the Oceanic that changed Hagen’s outlook as a goalie. “My first (major junior) camp was really, really fun,” Hagen said. “I learned a lot and I’m a completely different goalie now than when I got there.”
That change came from Oceanic head coach Serge Beausoliel and assistant GM Danny Dupont. “They changed the way I see the game,” he said. “I go into all my games with a whole new mentality. I take everything shot by shot. They said to make less pressure on myself and have more fun with it. That’s what I’ve been doing and it’s been working.”
He has a strong work ethic and applies it at whatever level Hagen will be playing at, be it in U18 AAA or the Q. “I want to help out the Lions as much as possible and that’s my focus right now,” he said. “Obviously my goal is to be back in Rimouski as soon as possible. If that’s at the beginning of next season, the beginning of December or as a call up, whenever that is I’m ready to prove that I’m ready to be in the Q.”
