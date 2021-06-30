Lions’ Kyle Hagen tapped in first round of QMJHL draft

Lac St. Louis Lions goaltender Kyle Hagen was a first round selection in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) draft last Friday evening. Hagen was the first goalie to be selected in the proceedings and went 15th overall as a selection of the Rimouski Oceanic. “I’m very excited to be part of the Oceanic,” Kyle Hagen said. “I had hopes to go anywhere from 15 to 20 and to go anywhere in the first round is awesome.”
In this COVID-19 world, all players were judged on workouts and drill situations since there was no league play to provide a yardstick in competitive situations. That did not matter though as the scouts came and liked what they saw. Maxime Ouellet, CSR Goaltending Scout had this report on Hagen. He is a quick and explosive goaltender with good lateral movement, which allows him to excel on rebounds and secondary shots. Hagen has a strong base position and good hands but needs to work on his overall reading of the game. He has a tendency to drop back when the puck is near him which can make him vulnerable in the top portion of the net. Regardless, Hagen is a fighter in his net, which makes him quite spectacular.
It was the possibility that there would be games coming that propelled Hagen along to be the sharpest he could be. That including training with his goaltending guru Marco Raimondo, who has a knack for making the good better and the better great. “The midget league would say we could have a season next month,” Hagen said. “Knowing I could have a game in a few days time I always worked to be in game shape.”
For the 16 year-old it is the next step in his career that is now in front of him and an opportunity he is preparing for. When it comes camp for the Oceanic, the goaltending slots are up for grabs and Hagen wants to make that roster. “My goal is to make that team,” he said. “I’ll be training hard this summer and I know the position is up for grabs. I want to go into camp and show that I can make it.”
