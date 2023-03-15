Lions grab two game lead in QU18AAAHL playoffs

The Lac St. Louis Lions opened their post-season run with a pair of wins over the region rivals the Chateauguay Grenadiers at the Dollard Civic Centre. The games were as different as day and night but the Lions did put both in the win column.
Friday night the Lac Pack took a 6-2 decision over the Grenadiers where the Lions were in control all the way. They built to a 4-0 lead into the third period, a cushion too large for Chateauguay to rally from. Matthew Eric opened the scoring 1:17 from the opening puck drop and Isaiah Parent made it 2-0 with just under two minutes to go in the first.
The second period saw the Lions record the lone goal of that segment off Julien Rosa’s stick while LSL goalie William Lacelle turned aside 10 Greandiers’ shots to maintain a clean sheet. Lucas Bremshey-Guillemette upped the lead to 4-0 but Chateauguay wasn’t calling it quits. Justin Gallant and Gerry Watson potted a pair for the Grens 1:13 apart to make it a 4-2 contest. Chateauguay lifted goaltender Samuel Meloche for the added attacker but it was the Lions striking twice in the final two minutes on goals by Billy Kollias and Mark El-Hawat to leave no doubt about the winner.
Sunday afternoon’s match was a much tighter affair not indicative of the 4-1 final score. Lacelle and Chateauguay’s Mathis Langevin were both stingy when it came to allowing goals.
The two opponents played through a scoreless first. In the second the Lions’ special teams figured in on the scoring. Justin Dumais’ advantage goal at 6:56 opened the scoring and a shorthanded effort by Kollias gave the Lions a 2-1 lead after the Grenadiers’ Watson replied to Dumais’ opening salvo 16 seconds following the resumption of play.
Lacelle and Langevin both stood tall between the pipes deep into the third but Langevin was lifted for the extra skater and like in game one the Lions hit for two empty net markers to seal the deal. With 1:24 to play Parent made it 3-1 and with three seconds to go Dumais notched his second of the game.
The series now shifts to Multisport Léo Crépin in Chateauguay for games three and four. Game three goes Friday night at 7:05 and if necessary Sunday afternoon at 1:35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.