Lions edge Cougars in Classic QBFL Gold Cup meeting

The North Shore Lions rule the Quebec Bantam Football League (QBFL) as the 2021 Gold Cup champions following a slim 10-7 victory over the St. Leonard Cougars last Sunday afternoon on their own turf of Stade Hebert. “They (St. Leonard) are a tough team, we knew there was a tough game ahead,” North Shore head coach Stephane Nadon said. “Of all my bantam teams I have coached, and I have coached for a long time, this by far is my best bantam team ever.”
For the Cougars it was a tough loss to take in the immediate but it will prime them for next season. “We started the season with some struggles,” St. Leonard head coach Justin Fraraccio said. “We came together as a team and a unit and we fought hard until the end. The team was galvanized throughout the season, we had a goal and we made it to the finals. We played as hard as we could , it came down to the last few seconds but we’ll come back stronger.”
It was a monumental defensive battle between the two clubs that went scoreless until the final 37 seconds of the opening half when both combatants found the end zone in that short time span.
Leading up to the scoring the Cougars and Lions’ defensive units made sacks, stacked-up the line to limit gains and forced turnovers to frustrate the two quarterbacks at the helms of their respective offensive units.
St. Leonard’s Simon Calvet-Cowan did get some production from Pharel Kamga and Joel Nyandoro but those came in short spurts until an inspired drive in the second quarter that produced the first points of the game. The Cougars were pinned on their one-yard line with 6:42 until the half, through a series of plays Calvet-Cowan marched his troops down the field eating up the yards and the clock. Nyandolo bulled his way the final seven yards for the major and then Xavier Couture booted the point after through the uprights to give St. Leonard a 7-0 lead.
With a mere 37 seconds remaining in the half it appeared that St. Leonard would be holding the lead at the break but Lions’ field general Logan Trepanier wasn’t going to accept that. Starting out on the Cougars’ 47, Trepanier . Adriano Sowkey shook off double coverage to haul in a Trepanier pass on the eight yard line. Cougar Ryan Cherestal dealt a blow to the drive as he sacked Trepanier on what would have been the final play, except there was pass interference in the end zone extending the quarter. Now on the four yard line the next play produced a fumble recovered by St. Leonard, quarter over but not so fast now. There was a pair of infractions on the play with the end result giving North Shore one more try but now from the 10. Shekai Mills-Knight powered his way those 10 yards, shaking off would be Cougar tacklers to score. Sowkey’s convert was up and good sending the teams into half time tied at 7-7.
Nothing was resolved in the third quarter as St. Leonard and North Shore exchanged series into the fourth. The winning points came when Lions’ head coach Stephane Nadon sent in the field goal unit with 6:56 left in regulation in a fourth and short situation inside the red zone. Sowkey was good from the 10 yard mark to put North Shore up 10-7. It was then up to the Lions’ defence to hold the Cougars from scoring. The D-unit did just that with two key plays, the first a huge stop on fourth and inches when the Lions swarmed over Kamga with 1:09 left. “I never spit on points,” coach Nadon said. “I thought they were strong holding us and even with good plays they could stop us again. I’ll go for the points and because of that we won so I’m very happy.”
The Cougars’ defence got their offence one more opportunity as they forced the Lions to punt away the ball on a fourth and five situation on their own thirty. With 46 seconds left on the clock on their 52, Calvet-Cowan let the ball fly but Tayshawn Harvey made the second big defensive play as he picked off the pass. That allowed North Shore to run out the clock and start up the celebrating as QBFL champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.