It was a tough weekend of play for the Lac St. Louis Lions in Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League action. The Lions dropped a pair of tight matches, one at home and one on the road but the good news is the Lac Pack are still sitting on top of the Tack Division and are second overall in the league.
On Friday night at the Dollard Civic Centre Lac St. Louis were on the wrong side of a 2-1 score in a meeting with the College Charles Lemoyne Riverains. Connor Davis gave the home side a 1-0 lead with 1:35 remaining in the first on a set-up by Marc El-Hawat.
It was a short-lived advantage as the Riverains replied early in the second on a goal by Samuel Dion making it a 1-1 game. The game remained knotted through the balance of the middle frame as both goalies, the Lions’ Ludovick Lemonnier and Samuel Lamarche of the Riverains thwarted all shooters.
The deadlock was snapped before the third period was one minute old as Anthony Blouin slipped the puck past Lemonnier for what would stand as the game winner.
On Sunday the Lions’ loss was a real heartbreaker on two fronts, it was a 1-0 shootout loss on the road to the St. Eustache Vikings. The fact that it was against the Vikings was the other hard to take factor as it is the Lions could have made a move on the first place Vikings. Lac St. Louis goaltender William Lacelle was deservedly the second star of the match following his stellar turn between the pipes.
This Friday night the Lions will welcome the Magog Cantonniers to the Civic Centre for a 7 pm contest. On Sunday the Lions will travel to Chateauguay to face the Grenadiers in a regional rivalry match-up.
(0) comments
