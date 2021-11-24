Lions drop a pair in week’s QU18AAADHL play

It was a tough two games for the Lac St. Louis Lions this week in Quebec U 18 AAA Development Hockey League play as they dropped a pair of games. Last Wednesday evening in a regional rivalry the visiting Chateauguay Grenadiers shutdown the Lions for a 2-0 win. Saturday afternoon the Magog Cantonniers doubled up on the Lions 4-2 at the Dollard Civic Centre.
In Wednesday night’s loss to the Grenadiers, it was a game of duelling goalies as the Lions’ Kyle Hagen and Chateauguay’s Mathis Langevin were in top form. The game played through a scoreless first with the first goal coming 6:04 into the middle period. Justin Poirier notched his 22nd goal of the season to give the Grenadiers the lead. It remained that way as Hagen and Langevin denied everything sent their way. Chateauguay got their second goal with seven seconds left to play when Nathan Lecompte hit for an empty netter. Hagen and Langevin’s efforts earned them second and third star honours respectively.
Saturday evening the Lions got on the board first but it was Magog who banked the points by the final buzzer. Jaden Davis made it 1-0 Lac St. Louis 14:54 into the first with a powerplay goal and assists from Maxime Lebeau and Connor Davis.
The Cantonniers pulled even 1:32 into the second on a shorthanded tally by Lewis Gendron. Raoul Boilard gave Magog a 2-1 edge as play headed into the third period. Just shy of the five minute mark of the third period Connor Macey gave the visitors a 3-1 lead. The Lions’ Hunter Brennan made it a one goal game with his tally. Jules Boilard sealed the deal for the Cantonniers as the Lions lifted goalie Hagen in favour of an extra skater with Magog shorthanded and Boilard scored the empty net shortie.
The Lions have a three game week to deal with, all on the road. Tonight it is a meeting with Chateauguay at Centre Multisport Leo Crepiin. Friday and Saturday the Lions will be in Jonquière to take on the Élites.
