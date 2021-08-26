The Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal lost a 4-2 decision to the Lac St. Louis Lions on Friday evening at the Dollard Civic Centre in Ligue de développement de hockey M18 AAA du Québec play. With the September 2 start of play looming, the teams are down to the short strokes when it comes to forming the season’s roster. That makes for some intense and entertaining hockey.
Billy Kollias opened the scoring to give the Lions a 1-0 edge over the Royal at the 12:15 mark with the only even strength tally of the contest. Following that goal the special team units got to show their readiness as they accounted for the balance of the offensive output.
Mavrick Brunet set-up Anthony Kyriopoulos who pulled the trigger and his team even with a powerplay marker with 53 seconds left in the first. That sent the game into the second frame tied at 1-1 and it remained that way as neither side could find the back of the net to take a lead.
Louis-Charles Cunningham broke the deadlock with a shorthanded goal just past the two minute mark of the third. Alexandre Ritchie made it a 3-1 contest with his powerplay marker. Laval-Montreal’s Alexandre Ritchie got his team back to within one with his man advantage marker to send the game into the fourth frame with a 3-2 score.
Just 1:16 into the fourth period Jacob Skoczylas added an insurance marker for the Lions but it wasn’t needed as the Royal could not pull any closer.
Elias Giaccari-Dimitriou and Justin Verelli shared the goaltending duties with both allowing a goal. Samuel Carreiras and Luciano Ruggerio split the workday for Laval-Montreal.
Both Laval-Montreal and Lac St. Louis have posted 3-wins and 4-loss records during pre-season play.
