Lions claw out slim win over Kings

The Lakeshore Lions took a tight 2-1 victory over the West Island Kings in CHL U15B play last Saturday afternoon at Pointe Claire’s Bob Birnie Arena. An unassisted goal by Anthony Madran midway through the third period broke a 1-1 deadlock and stood as the game winning goal for Lakeshore.
Goaltending was the hallmark of the game as the Lions’ Anthony-Mark Levasseur and West Island’s Jacob Armstrong were up to the challenge of each shot sent their way. The two netminders battled through a scoreless first period, both making acrobatic saves and minimizing rebound opportunities.
The home team got on the board first with 21 seconds left in the opening period. Cheikh Ibrahim Diagne fed the puck to Aiden Hill who quickly deposited the puck behind Levasseur for a 1-0 edge.
The Kings’ lead was short-lived because when the puck dropped to open the second stanza, Lakeshore struck for the equalizer 54 seconds from the start of the period. Liam Whitty set-up Matthew Pate who poked the puck into the net before Armstrong could get his pad on it.
A brisk back and forth pace continued through the balance of the second and into the third with each team seeking the go ahead goal but Levasseur and Armstrong weren’t giving any openings. Also impressive was the penalty killing work of the Kings as they handled six disadvantage situations, including a double minor early in the third, without any damage being done to the score.
It took a perfect wrist shot by Madran to beat Armstrong in the third period for the game-winner as the shot found its way through traffic and into the mesh.
