Lions can’t handle the Blizzard conditions in Classique des Champions semi-final

The inaugural edition of the Classique des champions of the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League has launched on a “who saw that coming” moment with the one and done format replacing the seven game Jimmy Ferrari Cup format.
In the first semi-final the St. Hyacinthe Gaulois, who finished fifth overall had the gall to eliminate the first place overall St. Eustache Vikings who had a 100 point campaign. Playing on their home rink of Centre LP Gaucher the Gaulois edged the Vikings 3-2 and whatever the outcome St. Hyacinthe has punched their ticket to the U18 National Club Championships being hosted by the Gaulois the final week of April.
In the other semi the Lac St. Louis Lions couldn’t weather the Blizzard of Séminaire St. François as the second place Blizzard dispatched the Lions by a 5-3 score mostly thanks to a trio of tallies to open the game that included a pair of goals in a 96 second span.
Down 3-0 in the middle frame Isaiah Parent got the Lions on the board with assists from Billy Kollias and Mateo Nobert with the lone goal of the second stanza.
The Lac Pack pulled to within one of the Blizzard at the 6:11 mark of the third when Justin Dumais converted a pass from Olivier Filaj to make it a 3-2 contest. With just over five minutes to goal Maxime-Olivier Drolet returned the two goal cushion with a powerplay marker. The Lions clawed back to make it a 4-3 game when Parent set-up Nobert with 2:33 to go in regulation. The Blizzard left no doubt they were heading to the final and the U18 National Club Championship as Étienne Dupéré hit for the empty netter.
The change came from a suggestion made by Sébastien Bordeleau, Gouvernor of Phénix Esther-Blondin after watching his son Thomas, now with the San Jose Sharks, post-season path from the regional selections to the Frozen Four when he played with the NCAA Michigan State Wolverines. In the past once the finalists were decided for the Jimmy Ferrari Cup, other squads would compete for the Provincial Championship. “The reason we look to have a Champions Cup is that team is losing in the series went to the Dodge (now Chevrolet) Cup, “Sébastien Bordeleau said. “To my surprise guys weren’t interested, it was hard to get them going because it was less meaningful than playing for the cup also to my surprise when we went around the table to explain the new format everybody said yes I thought there might have been some pushback but everybody said yes.”
Bordeleau’s idea of a tournament format would not only offer more meaning to the competing teams but also leave the clubs representing Quebec fresher than coming out of a potential seven game decider. The other consideration it meant fewer games, less travel and interruption for the student athletes, especially at a time of year where the school year is winding down. “The kids are still in school,” Bordeleau said. “They’re still doing homework there’s games during the week, travel, something’s got to give. They’re dead tired or injured or their schoolwork is not good so I think this new format allows for a better balance for the players.”
