Lions busy week included a pair of tough losses

It was a busy week for the Lac St. Louis Lions in Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League play. The Lions had a trio of games, two on the road bookending a home game on Friday evening at the Dollard Civic Centre. They faced Laval-Montreal at Fleury Arena then welcomed Trois Rivieres to the Lions’ den and closed out play with a visit to Magog to take on the Cantonniers. Lac St. Louis opened with a 2-0 victory over the Rousseau-Royal, lost 3-2 in overtime to the Estacades and a close 1-0 loss Sunday afternoon to Magog.
In the whitewash of the Rousseau Royal on Wednesday, Isaiah Parent scored 90 seconds from the opening faceoff for what would stand the test of time to be the game winning goal. Gabriel Aiden-Ricci added an insurance marker 13:57 into the middle period and from that point it was all about the goaltending. William Lacelle turned aside 21 shot to record the clean sheet.
Friday night at the Civic Centre the Lac Pack went up 2-0 only to see that lead disappear before eventually losing a heartbreaker in overtime. The Lions’ special teams built the lead as Billy Kollias set-up Parent for an advantage tally 7:28 into the game. With 22 seconds left in the first Matteo Nobert scored his 20th of the season on a shorthanded effort.
At the end of 40 minutes the visitors had made it a one goal game as Isaac Lacerte hit for the lone goal of the period. Thomas Gagnon was good for the equalizer for the Estacades in the third with no solution found for the balance of the period it was onto overtime.
It appeared that the game would need shootout mode to decide the victor as the fourth period was heading to the final minute of play. In the dying seconds of the match Jean-Philippe Tremblay pulled the trigger on the game winner for the Estacades.
Sunday’s contest was a tight one that remained scoreless well into the second period. The Lions’ William Lacelle and Louka Cloutier of the Cantonniers took on all comers. It was at the 13:12 mark of the middle frame when the scorless contest saw the home side take a 1-0 lead. That goal was the 22nd of the campaign for Magog’s Gabriel Courchesne. That’s how the game remained heading into the third with the Lions seeking the solution to getting something past Cloutier. Through the third Cloutier wasn’t giving up any ground while Lacelle held off the Magog attack. Lac St. Louis fired 13 shots Cloutier’s way but there was no joy as the Lions went down 1-0.
