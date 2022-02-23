Lions back at it in QU18AAADHL play

The Lac St. Louis Lions got back to the business of hockey last week as play resumed in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League following a two month stoppage. The Lions dropped a pair of road games to the Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal and the St. Eustache Vikings.
Last Wednesday night the Lions lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to the Royal at the Fleury Arena. Both netminders were on point and played through a scoreless opening period. Laval-Montreal’s Quentin Miller and the Lions’ Kyle Hagen earned first and second star considerations, respectively for their evening between the pipes.
Lac St. Louis opened the scoring in the middle frame as Maxime Lebeau set-up Isaiah Parent 1:19 into the second for a 1-0 lead that stood until the five minute mark of the third period. Laval-Montreal pulled even on Mavrick Brunet’s tally then Miller and Hagen held off all advances to the end of regulation time.
The extra session was a brief affair as Danny Akkouche fed Thomas Verdon the puck for the game winner a mere 45 seconds into the fourth period.
Friday night the Lions were in St. Eustache where the Vikings were good for a goal per period and goaltender Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau denied all Lac shooters for the shutout.
The Vikings first two tallies were powerplay markers with Antoine Lagacé opening the scoring at the 12:54 mark of the first and held the test of time to be the gamewinner. Vincent Desjardins hit for his advantage goal 53 seconds from the start of the second and Chad Bellemare closed out the evening with his goal with less than five minutes left to play.
The Lions will shift to home ice at the Dollard Civic Centre for a trio of games starting tonight when the host Gatineau at 7:00 pm. Friday night Levis will be in town for a 7:00 pm match then Saturday at 3:00 pm St. Hyacinthe will supply the opposition.
