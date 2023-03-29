Lions and Gaulois battling in Tack Division final

It’s been a heated battle through the first three games of the best of five Tack Division final of the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League featuring the St. Hyacinthe Gaulois and the Lac St. Louis Lions. With a berth in the championship round on the line, the Gaulois hold a 2-1 series lead heading into last night’s contest in St. Hyacinthe at Centre LP Gaucher. If the Lions win that game the series returns tomorrow night to Dollard for a fifth and deciding game.
The series opened with a pair of overtime thrillers at the Dollard Civic Centre with the Lions taking the opening game 4-3 and the Gaulois responding with their own 4-3 victory in the extra session to knot the series at 1-1. Monday night gave St. Hyacinthe took the go ahead game with a 3-1 win.
Billy Kollias propelled the Lions to the win with a two goal one assist evening. Kollias put the Lac Pack up 2-0 in the first as he potted a pair. He opened the scoring at 3:18 and made it a two goal cushion with an unassisted shorthanded tally with 3:38 remaining in the first. Connor Davis upped the lead to 3-0 near the midpoint of the third but following that marker the visitors started to pushback and climbed out of that 3-0 hole. The Gaulois got on the board with a powerplay marker off the stick of Domininc Pilote making it 3-1 with just under five minutes to go in the second. The third period saw the Gaulois fire 15 of their 47 shots at Lions’ netminder William Lacelle, who had a brilliant game between the pipes. Emile Guite made it 3-2 and Pierre-Olivier Denis struck for the equalizer. There was no solution to the end of the third sending the game into the fourth period. The Lions sent their fans home happy as Isaiah Parent converted passes from Kollias and Matteo Nobert to best Gaulois goalie Cédric Cyr-Dauphinais for the game winner 11:03 into the fourth.
Game two was a seesaw affair with the visitors scoring and the Lions replying but unfortunately the fourth time St. Hyacinthe took the lead it was with the OT winner. The two combatants exchanged goals in the first withTimothe Girard opening the scoring and the Lions replying on the powerplay with Matthew Eric making it 1-1. The Gaulois’ Caleb Desnoyers scored an advantage tally with 2:30 rmaining in the second giving St. Hyacinthe a 2-1 lead heading into the third. Parent pulled the Lions even with their second powerplay goal of the game 8:33 into the third. The Gaulois wasted little time reclaiming a lead as Zachary Paulhus scored 77 seconds from the Lions’ tally. Connor Davis set the stage for overtime as he scored with 1:08 left in regulation time. In the etra frame it was the Gaulois’ Guite slipping the disk past Lacelle to tie the series.
Monday night in St. Hyacinthe struck first taking a 1-0 lead on Mathieu Gosselin’s goal with 5:46 remaining i the opening period. The Lions knotted the score when Marc El-Hawat converted passes from Gabriel-Adam Ricci and Connor Davis 6:35 into the second. Goalies Lacelle of the Lions and the Gaulois’ Cyr-Dauphinais held the score level deep into the third. With the game looking like overtime was on the horizon St. Hyacinthe erupted for a pair of goals 52 seconds apart. Noah Laberge’s powerplay tally at 17:06 was the game winner. That was quickly followed up by Timothy Girard at 17:58 giving the Gaulois the series lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.