Levi was rarely breached at World Junior Championships

Dollard’s Devon Levi came in as a little known commodity but left the World Junior Championships as a silver medal winning member of Team Canada following an inspired performance that had his name all over the hockey world and media reports. Levi was named as the top goalie by the IIHF directors and was one of three Canadians on the media all-star team. Over the course of seven games, he posted a 6-win-1-loss record while playing just over 398 minutes that was all but one period of play of Canada’s games. Levi faced 139 shots turning aside 134 of them allowing only five goals. That translated into a miniscule 0.75 goals against average and a save percentage of .964. With a trio of shutouts to his credit, Levi tied the tournament record set by Justin Pogge at the 2006 WJC’s held in Vancouver when Canada took the gold.
There was a static start to Levi’s path to the starting goalie post for Canada as he had to quarantine for 14 days with the other NCAA players arriving in Canada. Just as that segment ended, Team Canada had to go into a two week stoppage. On the strength of his work ethic in practice and scrimmages, along with his performance in the lone pre-tournament game where he backstopped Canada to a 1-0 shutout over the Russians, Levi got the call from Coach André Tourigny to open the tournament. From the 16-2 drubbing of the Germans, to the final siren in the 2-0 loss to the Americans, Levi was poised and confident in his play. He even got to celebrate his 19th birthday with a 3-1 win over Team Slovakia on December 27. Following the semi-final victory over Russia where Levi handle 28 shots to earn the clean sheet in the 5-0 win over their longtime nemesis Levi noted, “I honestly had fun tonight. It was fun to play a semi-final game wearing the Maple Leaf. Time is running out wearing the jersey, so I just enjoyed it. It was a great game we all played as a group.
Following the loss in the gold medal match to rivals Team USA 2-0 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place Levi is back at Northeastern University, ready to settle in between the pipes for the Huskies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.