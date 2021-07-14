Following a postponement and uncertainty through the waves of the pandemic, the Tokyo Olympic Games are set to go from July 23 to August 8. These will be games like no other as there will be no spectators in the venues, only athletes vying to make it to the podium.
There will be 339 events featuring some 11,090 athletes and the best bet to enjoy as much of the games as possible is to tune in to CBC’s coverage of Tokyo 2020. It will be as in-depth as any Olympic Games the network has covered before, with live broadcasts from every venue and coverage of every medal-winning moment throughout the Games.
There’s an all-star crew handling every broadcast led by studio hosts Scott Russell, Andi Petrillo, Alexandre Despatie, Perdita Felicien, Andrew Chang and Heather Hiscox. Russell will host Olympic Games Primetime from 7 p.m.- 12 a.m. ET, which will feature live event coverage from an Olympic Games in North American primetime while Petrillo will handle hosting duties for Olympic Games Morning from 6 a.m.-12 p.m. ET. Alexandre Despatie returns for his fourth appearance as Olympic Games Co-host, alongside Heather Hiscox who will be hosting for the first time. Together they will helm Olympic Games Overnight from 12 a.m.–6 a.m. ET. Two-time Olympian and World Champion hurdler Perdita Felicien joins Andrew Chang to host Tokyo Today from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. ET.
There are several events to put on must see TV list for the games where Canadian athletes look to excel. The women’s soccer team is looking to three-peat on the podium as they have been the bronze medalists the past two games in Rio and London. Their tournament kicks-off on Wednesday July 21 against Japan. The bronze match will go on Thursday August 5 at 5 pm and the gold game is Friday August 6 at 6pm.
The 7-a-side women’s rugby team, Rio bronze medalists will start their Olympic journey on Thursday July 29 against Brazil. Saturday July 31 will feature the bronze match followed by the gold contest.
The men’s 7-a-side rugby squad starts on Mon July 26 against Great Britain. Wednesday July 28 will feature the bronze and gold games in that discipline.
Canada takes to the court for women’s basketball on July 26 as they open against Serbia with a 5:20 pm match. Saturday August 7 has the bronze game at 4pm while the gold game will be played on Sunday August 8 at 11:30 am.
Golf tees up from Thursday July 28 to Saturday July 31 then picks up agin on Wednesday August 4 until Saturday August 7.
Aquatic action in swimming, diving, artistic swimming and water polo. Diving takes the plunge Sunday July 25 to Wednesday August 28 then again Saturday August 31 to Saturday August 7.
Swimming takes place Saturday, July 24 to Sunday August 31. The strength and beauty of artistic swimming will take place Monday August 2 to Wednesday August 4 and Friday and Saturday August 6-7. Canada’s women’s water polo team opens Saturday July 24 against Australia. The bronze game will take place Saturday August 7 at 1:40 pm and the gold match at 4:30 pm.
