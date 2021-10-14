Les Pétroliers du Nord split their opening weekend

It was the opening weekend of play for the North American Hockey League and the Pétroliers du Nord

Split their two matches earning a 7-6 win in the home opener against Cool FM St. Georges Friday night then dropped their road debut to Assurancia Thetford 6-2 on Saturday evening.

There was a spectacle of an opening ceremony prior to the drop of the puck at the Colisée de Laval priming the fans for the game and the Pétroliers did not disappoint as they posted the victory. It was a wild and wooly affair with lots of scoring through the first two periods with 12 goals producing a 6-6 tie after 40 minutes of play.

François Ouimet notched a shortie for the home side to open the scoring and Maxime Macenauer added a second goal to give the Pétroliers a 2-0 edge. Yannick Tifu cut into the lead with a powerplay marker, his first of two in the game. It was 3-2 at the end of the first in favour of the Pétroliers then 32 seconds into the middle tract Philippe Bureau-Blais scored a man advantage goal to put the Pétroliersp 4-2. Brendan Hamelin extended the lead to 5-2 with his goal. Cool Fm kept their cool and reeled off a trio of goals to close out the second with the score tied at 5-5.

In the third the two sides exchanged goals with the Pétroliers reclaiming a 6-5 lead only to have Cool FM reply 67 seconds from the resumption of play to pull even. The Pétroliers pressed and were rewarded as Gabriel Bilodeau scored the game winning goal at 9:39.

In the 6-2 loss to Assurancia Thetford at Centre Mario Gosselin the Pétroliers again opened the scoring as Philippe Bureau-Blais notched a powerplay marker 3:14 into the first. Assurancia replied with a shorthanded goal and a man advantage marker to take a 2-1 lead.

Assurancia carried a 3-1 edge into the middle period where the lone goal of the second was by Nicolas Poulin of the Pétroliers to make it a one goal game at 3-2.

In the third Assurancia assured their victory as they had a trio of tallies to pull away from the visitors.

Tomorrow night the Pétroliers are on the road taking on Cool Fm then on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 they will welcome Assurancia to Colisée de Laval. The opening face-off is set for 2:30.