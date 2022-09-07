Legendary effort earns Lakeshore a berth in Softball Provincials

The U15 Lakeshore Legends battled it out to win the Lac St. Louis Softball Regional title. Following an impressive season where the Legends had only one loss, the team was pressed at the regionals and had to give it their all to win gold.
In the semi-final match against Chateauguay, the two opponents battled through five innings with the score tied. There was no quit in either side as four extra innings were needed to decide the outcome. When the dust settled Lakeshore came away with an 11-10 victory and a spot in the title tilt. That pitted the Legends against Valleyfield later that afternoon. The Lakeshore players dug deep after their marathon match played at 12:30, not leaving little recuperation time before the 4:30 final. Lakeshore coaches Haley Alexander and Grace Makinson watched with pride as their team took a hard fought 5-4 decision for the Regional Championship and a berth in the Provincial Championships set for next week in Chateauguay.
Front Row Lying down (from left): Kayla Ware, CJ Vrancken
2nd Row: Danika Choptain, Abby Brown, Julia Alborino, Sierra Austen, Brianna Sheppard
Back Row L to R: Coach Grace Makinson, Tess Gregory, Ella Makinson, Lauren McMullen, Olivia Thayer, Zoe Legault, Coach Haley Alexander
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.