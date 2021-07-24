Laval's Fernandez impressive in Olympic debut

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are underway!

First up for Canada was Leylah Fernandez as the 18-year-old from Laval took on Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska. This was the first meeting between the two – both players playing in their first Olympic Games.

After a disappointing first-round exit at Wimbledon, Fernandez bounced back and defeated Yatrameska 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in the opening round in Tokyo.

Fernandez was off to a strong start, putting pressure on the Ukrainian and dictating the majority of play.

The Canadian’s tenacious play paid off in the fifth game, as she earned the first break of serve.

Fernandez looked faster than the Ukrainian in the first set, which may have been caused by the lack of playing time Yastrameska had to overcome in 2021.

Earlier in the year, Yastrameska was suspended due to a doping violation – which was later overturned by the ITF. The suspension forced her to miss quite a bit of time. She played only three matches in 2021 compared to Fernandez’s 26.

However, Yastrameska was able to regain her rhythm halfway through the second set.

After going down 1-3, Yastrameska broke Fernandez’s next three serves and tied the match at one set apiece.

The Ukrainian did not carry over her momentum into the third set, as Fernandez came out firing on all cylinders.

Fernandez cruised her way to a 6-0 third set victory.

The Canadian will face the winner of Barbora Krejčíková of the Czech Republic and Zarina Diyas Kazakhstan in the second round.