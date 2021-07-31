Laval's Abel advances to final in women’s 3m

Jennifer Abel is off to the final in the women’s 3m event after finishing third in the semifinal on Saturday at the Olympic Games.

Pamela Ware missed qualifying for the final, dropping to 18th after the semifinal.

Abel (Laval, QC), who won a silver medal last Sunday in the women’s 3m springboard synchro event, finished with a score of 341.40 on Saturday.

The 29-year-old used a forward two-and-a-half somersault with two twists for her final dive to secure the third spot in the semifinals.

“I think it's a good dive. I love to do it because, yes, its hard, but at the same time, when I land in the water, and I know I got it, it’s a dive that can give me goosebumps,” she said. “It’s one that I like.”

Abel finished fourth in the event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Ware (Montreal, QC) was fourth following Friday’s preliminary round but missed her approach on fifth and final dive on Saturday, dropping her to 18th with a combined score of 245.10.

The 28-year-old was attempting a reverse one-and-a-half somersaults with three-and-a-half twists. The miss dropped her from ninth to 18th. The top 12 divers qualified for Sunday’s final.

“I think I’m still in shock right now,” said Ware. “I’m kind of emotionless which is really weird for me because I usually act on my emotions really quickly, but I think that if I would’ve done the dive I could’ve possibly hurt myself.

“The jump I did was way too forward at the end of the board, and I was really over the end so if I would’ve done the dive, I would’ve been thrown really far forward and that wouldn’t have been good.”

Tingmao Shi of China remained in first after the semifinals scoring 371.45 and her teammate Han Wang finished second with 346.85 points.