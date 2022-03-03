Thanks to the 5th edition of the Bonneville 808 Challenge, the Quebec Foundation for Athlete Excellence (QFAE) was able to award $216,500 in individual scholarships to 75 students athletes thanks to 27 sponsors and partners of the event.

During a presentation on Zoom, presenting sponsors Fenplast ($18,000) and Lowe’s Canada ($10,000), major partners Bonneville ($56,000), Planète Courrier ($32,000), Cogeco Média ( $18,000) and Quebecor ($12,000) as well as 21 other sponsors or partners were able to present their scholarships.

“The 2021 edition of the Bonneville 808 Challenge moved me again,” Dany Bonneville, founding president of the Bonneville 808 Challenge and ultracyclist said. “To see 325 participants challenge themselves, get out of their comfort zone, train and adopt healthy lifestyle habits to successfully cross the finish line makes me very happy. As a bonus, today we can reward the academic and athletic efforts of no less than 75 students and student athletes. The 26 other sponsors and partners who accompany me can also be very proud of contributing to their own well-being and that of the scholarship holders they support.”

Laval was well represented during the event as seven student-athletes were part of the proceedings. Zachary Desjardins aged 17 and plays badminton earned his first Bonneville bursary. It was for $2,000 for Academic Excellence.

Cyclist Matisse Julien, 19, picked-up his third Planete Courrier bursary, $2,000 for Academic and Sport Support.

Curling sisters Cynthia, 20 and Laurie, 24, St. Georges both were presented with their fourth Cogeco Media bursary. For Cynthia it was her seventh QFAE bursary and Laurie her sixth QFAE bursary. Cynthia was presented $2,000 for Academic Excellence and Laurie’s was $2,000 for Academic and Sports Support.

Filip Mainville whose discipline is the triathlon was a first time Fenplast bursary recipient and it was his second QFAE award. The 22 year-old triathlete received $4,000 for Academic and Sports Support.

Cyclist Stéphanie Lespérance, 19, earned her first scholarship from the Laval Sports Medicine Center, $2,000 for Academic Excellence.

Soccer player Janet Okeke , 15, received her first Fasken scholarship and it was her second from the QFAE. Okeke, who is on Soccer Canada’s radar received $2,000 for Academic Excellence.