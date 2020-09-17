At press time, these were the situations organizations were working with. Given that COVID-19 is a fluid situation, changes could come at any time.
The popular team sports of hockey, ringette and basketball are gearing up for the coming season, all while dealing with the restrictions and adaptations COVID-19 has added to the slate.
Ringette
“We are looking at proceeding as if it is business as usual” Ringuette Laval president John Graziadei said. “We have surpassed last season’s registration and are well prepared to make each session as safe as possible.” Ringuette Laval has gone a high tech route in spreading the word and monitoring their members. A short video was produced using players to illustrate from the arrival to departure of a session, including individual bags for players to put their masks in and entering and leaving from the different access points of the arena. “Players arrive in their gear and we limit them to eight players per dressing room, “Graziadei said. “I also want to tip my hat to the city of Laval as they have pictograms all over the place to safely guide everyone.” At each session, there is a volunteer COVID agent to check with the players if all is well. Most impressive is the software the organization is using that was developed by Graziadei called Defence COVID. It has a QR code that can be scanned and the data remains for only 60 days. Should there be a case, tracking those in contact can be facilitated. For now it is pushing development with an eye to pre-season games in mid-October and league play by the beginning of November. Laval has also applied to hold their annual tournament in February of 2021.
HOCKEY
Hockey Laval is responsible for single letter play in Laval double letter teams in the Ligue Intercite Hockey Laurentides Lanaudiere Laval, developmental (pee wee AAA, AAA releve, bantam AAA, AAA releve and midget espoir) as well as Hockey Feminin in the Ligue Hockey Elite du Quebec and the Inter-Regional feminine hockey league and junior AA in the Ligue Metropolitaine Junior AA. There are joint teams with Hockey Montreal under the Rousseau-Royal banner like in the Quebec Midget AAA Hockey and the Amazones Laval-Montreal in the LHEQQ League and all are presently in Phase 5 of six stages to return to regular play. Hockey Quebec is looking at Phase 6 being implemented by October 15 if all things remain as they currently are. Until then, it is limited rosters and coaches on the ice and following the rules of hand sanitizing and social distancing. Taking attendance and self-evaluation along with COVID committees and agents are keys to keeping track of any potential problems. With school sports good to go as of Monday, the midget AAA Rousseau-Royal as well has teams in the masculine and feminine divisions of the LEHQ will take to the ice this weekend. For now double letter and single letter teams will focus on skill sessions and scrimmages.
Basketball
With the spread of COVID19 still strongly present in communities Basketball Quebec remains at Phase 3 of their return program. Working in tandem with the Direction de la Santé Publique, organizations follow the regulation of restriction of contact (sporadic and accidental) to not exceed 15 minutes. That puts the emphasis on skill drills and 3 x 3 play, which allows for fewer players on the court and shorter game times. Basketball Laval took to the court of College Letendre last weekend for selection camp for players in their Nobel AA and AAA programs.
