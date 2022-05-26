Laval sweeps Rochester in triple OT thriller

The Laval Rocket applied the broom to the Rochester Americans following a 6-5 victory in the third overtime period Wednesday night at the Blue Cross Arena. That win punches the Rocket’s ticket to the Eastern Conference finals where they will face either Charlotte or Springfield. “I think we saw the strength of the momentum for both teams tonight,” Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle said. “For us in the second period and for them in the third. Of course our depth is one of our strengths. We have depth in front of the net, on defense and with the forwards. It allows our players with a little more talent to rest and come and make the big plays afterwards.”
Jean-Sébastien Dea was a thorn in the side of his former team, the Americans, as he had a pair of goals including the overtime winner 1:51 into the third OT session.
Rochester got off to a solid start as Mark Jankowski opened the scoring 64 seconds from the opening face-off. JJ Peterka followed up with a powerplay tally giving the Americans a 2-0 cushion.
That stood until there was 6:08 remaining in the second frame but then the Americans felt the Rocket’s red glare as Laval lit the lamp four times in 3:01 to carry a 4-2 lead into intermission. Brandon Gignac brke the shutout followed by Danick Martel, Xavier Ouelett and Dea.
Rochester wasn’t ready to roll over and call it a season as they scored three times to reclaim the lead. The Americans tied the score at 4-4 before the third period was two minutes old. Brett Murray made it a one goal game 13 seconds from the start of the period and Peterka pulled the Americans even 1:32 into play. Murray’s second tally of the period returned the lead to the home team 5-4 giving hope to the 10,662 in attendance. Murray also had a part in the Rocket’s rally to tie as he was sent off at 18:02 on a slashing infraction. With Cayden Primeau on the bench and Laval enjoying a 6-on-4 attack, Jesse Ylönen pulled the Rocket even with 67 seconds left in regulation time. “It must have been an extremely stressful game for the fans, Brandon Gignac said. “ It was really a rollercoaster, but we really could have started the third better.”
Through two periods, 40 minutes of overtime action Primeau and Aaron Dell barred the door on all scoring attempts. It was the Rocket’s special teams shining as Laval successfully killed off two Rochester advantage situations and scored the game winner on the powerplay. Rochester’s Brandon Davidson took a delay of game minor 1:20 into the third overtime session. A mere 31 seconds into the advantage play Dea beat Dell to end the marathon match and move the Rocket forward in Calder Cup play.
