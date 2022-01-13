The Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence brought 2021 to a close by recognizing 40 student-athletes who shared in the pool of $106,000. There were 26 recipients for academic excellence for having an average of 80 % or better while the remaining 14 were awarded academic and athletic support bursaries to aid them in both disciplines.

Laval was well represented as six of the student-athletes hail from that city.

There was soccer’s Matthew Catavolo, Janet Okeke, Anaïs Sandy Stephen and Liana Emma Tarasco as well as gymnasts Félix Dolci and William Émard

Matthew Catavolo picked-up his third FAEQ scholarship, $1,500 for Academic Excellence. The 18 year-old attended his first professional camp with CF Montreal in February 2021 and then trained with the club for two months last summer. As a member of the CF Montreal Academy’s Under-23 team and was the top scorer.

He is in the Bachelor of Finance program at John Molson School of Management at Concordia University and maintained a 90% grade 12 academic average at Northern Pre-University, Ontario Virtual School.

Matthew aims to don the CF Montreal jersey in 2022 and be part of the Canadian U20 team. He would like to one day run his own business or work in soccer.

Janet Okeke, 15, earned her first FAEQ scholarship $1,500 for Academic Excellence.

She was chosen to attend the Canadian U17 team identification camp in Mexico in December and is a member of the Women’s EXCEL Program of Soccer Quebec.

Okeke now in Secondary IV in the sports-etudes program at École Georges-Vanier in Laval and maintained an academic average of 86% in Secondary III.

Her short term goal is to be part of the Canadian teams and in the long run to evolve and play at the professional level. Computer science, dentistry or finance are areas of study that interest Okeke.

Anaïs Sandy Stephen was also a first time FAEQ scholarship recipient and the 16 year-old earned $1,500 for Academic Excellence.

Also a member of the Women’s EXCEL Program of Soccer Quebec she too attended the Canadian U17 team identification camp in Mexico.

Stephen is in Secondary V in the sports-studies program at École Saint-Gabriel in Sainte-Thérèse and maintained an academic average of 81% in Secondary IV.

She wants to be part of the Team Quebec at the 2022 Canada Games and, be part of the National program to compete internationally. Stephen intends to continue her academic journey with an eye to becoming an architect.

A first time bursary recipient, the 14 year-old Liana Emma Tarasco was presented $1,500 for Academic Excellence. She is in the Soccer Quebec Women’s EXCEL Program and aspires to be selected for the Canadian U17 team and dreams of representing Canada at the Olympics

Tarasco is studying in Secondary 3 in the Sports-Etudes program at Lester B. Pearson School and she maintained an academic average of 89% in Secondary II. She wants to study abroad and is focused on earning a Master’s degree.

Félix Dolci earned his eighth FAEQ scholarship, this one a $4,000 award for Academic and Athletic Success.

The 19 year-old was the gold medalist in floor exercises and silver high bar at the World Cup in Mersin, Turkey, in September. He was also a bronze medalist in high bar and vault at the World Cup in Koper, Slovenia. He wants to get his hands on Canadian championship titles, stand on the podium in major competitions and participate in the Olympic Games in Paris.

Dolci studies arts, literature and communication, communication profile (media), at Collège Montmorency. When his studies finish he wants to work in communications, as a company spokesperson or in the television industry.

William Émard accepted his fourth FAEQ scholarship, $4,000 for Academic Excellence.

The 21 year-old placed 7th in the rings as well as 8th in vault and eventing at the World Championships in October.

Émard picked-up gold in vault, silver on the rings and bronze in floor exercises at the World Cup in Mersin, Turkey, as well as silver in floor exercises at the World Cup in Koper, in Slovenia, in September.

He is studying at the Université de Montréal as an independent student and has maintained an academic average of 4.13 out of 4.30 (96%) in the bachelor’s degree in kinesiology in the fall sessions of 2020 and winter 2021.

For 2022, he wants to shine at the Commonwealth Games and the Worlds, while the 2024 Olympics are in his sights. He is interested in the fields of finance, marketing and design, but remains undecided about his future profession.