Laval sends Sens packing now the Moose hunt begins

The Laval Rocket closed out their four game set against the Belleville Senators with a 5-2 victory last Friday night at the Bell Centre, giving the Rocket a 3-1 record in that season-opening series. Rafael Harvey-Pinard paced the win with a pair of goals while Ryan Poehling, Laurent Dauphin and Corey Schueneman all chipped in with singles. Cayden Primeau went to 2-1 as he turned aside 24 of 26 shots. Laval swept the three stars of the game with Harvey-Pinard picked as first star, Poehling took second star status and Jesse Ylonen earned the third star selection.
With Belleville heading out of town, the Manitoba Moose set-up camp for a quartet of contests against the Rocket that got underway Monday night. A stellar performance by Manitoba netminder Mikhail Berdin and a game-winning goal by Ville Heinola, his second of the contest, 53 seconds into the extra session secured the win for the Moose.
“It was one of those nights, we showed a lot of maturity after the first period,” Rocket head coach Joël Bouchard said post-game. “I was happy about the second period; I was able to feel it on the bench that it was one of those nights. The effort was there, the ideas were there, the scoring chances were there. We’re going to take the point, and move one step forward.”
That second period saw the Rocket score twice to take a 2-1 lead over Manitoba as Laval peppered Berdin with 21 of the 41 shots they took in the game. Schueneman tied the score at 1-1 then Otto Leskinen put Laval up by a goal with his tally. Manitoba’s Jeff Malott got the equalizer past Rocket goalie Vasily Demchenko, who was making his professional debut, 15 seconds from the start of the third. Not only was it Demchenko’s pro debut but his first taste of North American hockey. “He’s not an oversized goalie,” Bouchard said. “I think he’s competing hard, working hard. It’s his first game; I wouldn’t say he was bad.”
“I didn’t want to change my identity. In the juniors, I was playing with a lot of intensity, and I was working hard, and that’s what I’m trying to do here too, and up to now it’s going well. I have the coach’s trust, and that helps with my confidence, and my performance,” said Harvey-Pinard on Friday. The roster had another pair of players making their debut in the loss as centre Cam Hillis and defenceman Kaiden Guhle got to taste professional action. “I felt good out there,” Cam Hillis said. “I definitely didn’t feel out of place. It’s been a long time since I played a game. Just getting back into it and playing hard and fast helped me out tonight.” Guhle, who had been held back from his debut by an injury did get to patrol the blueline before he gets called back to the Western Hockey League was glad to get the chance. “The puck moves quicker, the players are a lot faster,” Kaiden Guhle said. “They find little holes in you, everything was a little bit faster and you got to think quicker. It’s good to be able to play that game and kind of get the feel for pro hockey,”
Laval and Manitoba will square off three more times, the first was last night, then the Rocket will close out February with a Friday night contest and a Saturday afternoon match with a 4:00 pm puck drop.
